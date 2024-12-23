Bournemouth boss Iraola says too early to celebrate table position

MANCHESTER, England : Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was pleased with his team's 3-0 victory at Manchester United on Sunday that saw them move up to fifth place, but said it is far too soon to get excited about their position in the Premier League.

Dean Huijsen headed home a first-half corner kick before Justin Kluivert, from the penalty spot, and Antoine Semenyo put the game out of reach with two goals within two minutes early in the second half for the Cherries' second consecutive 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

After their 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season, the Cherries are three points from the top four in their third successive season back in the top flight.

"Everything is very close," Iraola said. "We were playing United, if they beat us they would be have been above us. You know, it's a matter of now, in this next week, we could be behind them.

"This win will not disappear, but is not enough for anything. We have to add a lot of points. So, we go again week by week, game by game. I don't think now so early it makes sense to look much to the standings.

"I value the 28 points. I think the amount of points we have is good. At Christmas, it is a good amount."

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last five league matches, and the fact their 3-0 win was identical to their result last season at United's so-called "Theatre of Dreams" had visiting fans jubilantly singing "It's happening again" in the game's dying minutes.

The victory was no walkover however, Iraola said, praising his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who kept a clean sheet despite seven United shots on target.

"Kepa's performances have helped us this year," the manager said of the Spaniard. "I think he is confident and, in a very young defensive line, we need players with experience.

"It is an important win for us. We won 3-0, but it was more difficult than it looks when you see 3-0. I think we have been quite solid. It was a mature performance.

"I am happy that we were more clinical today, we scored from a set play. I think it was a solid performance, not amazing but it was solid. We kept playing the same way and pushing until the end."