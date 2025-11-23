Bournemouth fight back for 2-2 draw with West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Bournemouth substitute Enes Unal scored a minute after coming on to secure a 2-2 comeback draw with West Ham United on Saturday, cancelling out Callum Wilson's first-half double as the hosts remained unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season.

Bournemouth, who have won four and drawn two home league games this season, moved up to seventh place, one point above Tottenham Hotspur who visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

"It is not a good result for us. We did a lot of very good things today and we deserved to win. We have to look at the mistakes we made," Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola told Sky Sports.

The visitors seized the lead in the 11th minute when keeper Alphonse Areola delivered a long ball to Wilson, who chested it down and drove home a right-foot shot from outside the box.

The ball skidded on the rain-soaked surface and although Bournemouth keeper Dorde Petrovic got his hands to it, he could not keep it out.

West Ham doubled the lead 35 minutes when Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott tried to clear a free kick but it fell to Jarrod Bowen and his header found Jean-Clair Todibo who set up Wilson.

Wilson controlled the ball with his chest before pivoting to dispatch a left-footed half-volley into the top corner.

BOURNEMOUTH BOUNCE BACK

Areola kept out Scott's low shot just before halftime and denied Ryan Christie, but Bournemouth got their first goal after 69 minutes when Max Kilman's handball gave them a penalty.

The heavy wind caused the ball to roll off the spot but Marcus Tavernier kept his cool and slotted it past Areola.

The hosts renewed their efforts to get even and Turkey forward Unal, playing his second game since being sidelined for over nine months with a knee injury, equalised in the 81st minute from Marcos Senesi's through ball.

"Everyone was very pleased for (Unal). He has been working alone a lot of time and to have this moment you score, I think is good. He will help us," Iraola said.

Bournemouth, who had 28 shots while the visitors had managed only five, went all out looking for the win, but had to settle for a draw.

West Ham, in the relegation zone since September, climbed out of the bottom three but are level on points with 18th-placed Leicester City.

Bournemouth visit Sunderland next Saturday, a day before West Ham host champions Liverpool.