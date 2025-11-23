Bournemouth fight back to clinch 2-2 draw with West Ham

BOURNEMOUTH, England :Bournemouth substitute Enes Unal scored a minute after coming on to secure a 2-2 comeback draw with West Ham United on Saturday, cancelling out Callum Wilson's first-half double as the south-coast side remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

Wilson scored against his former club after 11 minutes from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's long ball. He scored again in the 35th, controlling Jean-Clair Todibo's header with his chest before finding the top corner with a half-volley.

Max Kilman's handball gave Bournemouth a penalty, which Marcus Tavernier converted in the 69th minute and the hosts' push for an equaliser paid off in the 81st when Marcos Senesi's through ball found the unmarked Unal in the box.

Bournemouth, who have now won four and drawn two home league games this season, moved up to seventh place, one point above Tottenham Hotspur who visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.