Bournemouth fight back to clinch 2-2 draw with West Ham
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 22, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier scores their first goal from the penalty spot past West Ham United's Alphonse Areola REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 22, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi in action with West Ham United's Igor Julio Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 22, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier in action with West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 22, 2025 AFC Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi in action with West Ham United's Freddie Potts REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 22, 2025 West Ham United's Kyle Walker-Peters in action with AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith REUTERS/David Klein
23 Nov 2025 01:06AM
BOURNEMOUTH, England :Bournemouth substitute Enes Unal scored a minute after coming on to secure a 2-2 comeback draw with West Ham United on Saturday, cancelling out Callum Wilson's first-half double as the south-coast side remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League.

Wilson scored against his former club after 11 minutes from West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's long ball. He scored again in the 35th, controlling Jean-Clair Todibo's header with his chest before finding the top corner with a half-volley.

Max Kilman's handball gave Bournemouth a penalty, which Marcus Tavernier converted in the 69th minute and the hosts' push for an equaliser paid off in the 81st when Marcos Senesi's through ball found the unmarked Unal in the box.

Bournemouth, who have now won four and drawn two home league games this season, moved up to seventh place, one point above Tottenham Hotspur who visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
