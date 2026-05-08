Logo
Logo

Sport

Bournemouth leave out Jimenez as club investigates social media posts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bournemouth leave out Jimenez as club investigates social media posts

Bournemouth leave out Jimenez as club investigates social media posts

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Leeds United - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 22, 2026 AFC Bournemouth's Alex Jimenez and Djordje Petrovic look dejected after Leeds United's Sean Longstaff scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

08 May 2026 08:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 8 : Bournemouth dropped right back Alex Jimenez from their squad for their game against Fulham on Saturday after the Premier League club said on Friday they were investigating posts on social media.

The club said they were aware of posts on social media involving Jimenez but did not elaborate on the issue.

"The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated," the club said in a statement.

"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Reuters has tried to contact Jimenez via his representatives for comment.

Jimenez, who initially arrived on loan from AC Milan and was signed permanently in February, has made 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Bournemouth, who are sixth in the standings, are pushing to qualify for European competition next season. They sit six points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa with three games left.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement