Bournemouth leave out Jimenez as club investigates social media posts

May 8 : Bournemouth dropped right back Alex Jimenez from their squad for their game against Fulham on Saturday after the Premier League club said on Friday they were investigating posts on social media.

The club said they were aware of posts on social media involving Jimenez but did not elaborate on the issue.

"The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated," the club said in a statement.

"As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."

Reuters has tried to contact Jimenez via his representatives for comment.

Jimenez, who initially arrived on loan from AC Milan and was signed permanently in February, has made 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season.

Bournemouth, who are sixth in the standings, are pushing to qualify for European competition next season. They sit six points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa with three games left.