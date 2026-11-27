Nov 26 : Ten-man Bournemouth maintained their perfect Europa League start with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Celta Vigo on Thursday, while closest challengers Juventus recovered to thrash Omonia Nicosia 4-1 and AC Milan fought back to beat Olympiakos 4-2 away.

Viktoria Plzen thumped stunned visitors Benfica 4-0.

Bournemouth are the only remaining side with a 100 per cent record and are now guaranteed a place in the knockout stages in their first-ever season in European competition.

Juventus prevailed after going a goal behind, moving up to second in the standings, two points behind Bournemouth.

They are level on 13 points with Ferencvaros, who could not maintain their 100 per cent record after a 0-0 home draw with Celje.

Having lost three of their opening four European matches, competition favourites Milan were contemplating an early exit after going two goals down in Greece. An inspiring 15-minute comeback breathed fresh life into Ruben Amorim's side.

Omari Hutchinson's brilliant solo effort sparked the game into life in the 56th minute, before Alphadjo Cisse equalised seven minutes later.

Hutchinson then beat a defender and floated a cross towards the penalty spot in the 71st minute, which Christian Pulisic volleyed into the corner.

Diego Moreira added a fourth in stoppage time to put the result beyond doubt.

"To believe in it, you have to see, and today we saw that we recovered two goals and won 4-2," Amorim told a press conference.

A resounding defeat by Bournemouth earlier in the campaign had raised questions about Milan's trajectory under the Portuguese manager, who joined the club in July.

Victory over Olympiakos makes it four wins in their last five matches in all competitions.

"Our confidence will increase," Amorim added.

"We have a lot to do to be a very strong team, but the spirit is there. It's the beginning of something."

EXCELLENT BOURNEMOUTH SHOWING

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Bafode Diakite was sent off but second-half goals from Alvaro Rodriguez and Rayan completed another excellent European showing for Marco Rose's side.

Celta's 39-year-old captain Iago Aspas had given them an early lead but they could not capitalise on their man advantage.

Viktoria scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half against Benfica and the Portuguese side had no answer to their pinpoint finishing.

Crystal Palace came from behind to win 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad, who had a player sent off late on, giving manager Thomas Frank his first win since joining the club this month.

Sunderland drew 1-1 at home to Jagiellonia, while Celtic defeated second-division Portuguese side Torreense 2-1.

Amine Gouiri's 28th-minute penalty was sufficient for Olympique Marseille to beat Levski Sofia. French newspaper L'Equipe reported that police intervened with tear gas to stop trouble between opposing fans.

Besiktas' tie with Hapoel Beer-Sheva was held in Batumi, Georgia, due to safety and security concerns. The match was halted for 30 minutes before play resumed after local police used pepper spray on the Turkish fans, said Turkish outlet NTV.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kokcu fired Besiktas to a 2-1 win.