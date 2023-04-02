Logo
Bournemouth out of relegation zone with 2-1 win over Fulham
Bournemouth out of relegation zone with 2-1 win over Fulham

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 1, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their second goal past Fulham's Bernd Leno Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 1, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Adam Smith and Jack Stephens celebrate after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 1, 2023 Fulham's Antonee Robinson applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 1, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their second goal past Fulham's Bernd Leno Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - April 1, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke scores their second goal REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
02 Apr 2023 12:25AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 12:39AM)
Marcus Tavernier and Dominick Solanke were both on target as Bournemouth earned a vital 2-1 win over high-flying Fulham on Saturday (Apr 1) to breathe life into the south-coast club's fight for Premier League survival.

Solanke bundled home in the 79th minute to seal a remarkable comeback that lifted Bournemouth out of the relegation zone and dealt a blow to Fulham's hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Andreas Pereira gave Fulham the lead in the 16th minute after running on to Harrison Reed's layoff, but the visitors failed to build on that early momentum.

Tavernier, thrown on by manager Gary O'Neil as a halftime substitute after a dire opening 45 minutes for the home side, equalised with a curling left-footed shot from distance in the 50th minute following a corner.

Bournemouth struggled in the opening period, with Solanke only registering their first shot on target in the 42nd minute, and O'Neil rolled the dice at halftime, bringing on Ryan Christie as well as Tavernier.

The changes had an immediate effect, with Bournemouth carving out their equaliser after a spell of sustained pressure before Solanke sealed the three points with his first home Premier League goal of the season.

The victory lifted Bournemouth from second-bottom of the table to 15th place on 27 points, while Fulham stayed ninth.

Source: Reuters

