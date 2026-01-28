Bournemouth sign Brazilian forward Rayan from Vasco da Gama

Jan 27 : Brazilian forward Rayan has joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Bournemouth did not disclose financial details of the deal, with British media reporting that the Brazilian Serie A club will receive an initial fee of 24.7 million pounds ($34 million) plus a potential 5.6 million pounds in add-ons.

Sky Sports reported the deal included a release clause worth 100 million euros ($120 million).

Rayan, 19, made 34 appearances in Serie A for Vasco da Gama last season, netting 14 goals as they finished 14th.

He has played 11 matches for Brazil's Under-20 team, scoring twice, and will bolster Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola's attacking options following the departure of Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City this month.

"We believe he has enormous potential, and Bournemouth is the right environment for him to continue his development and make an impact," Bournemouth's president of football operations Tiago Pinto said in a statement.

Bournemouth, who last week claimed a shock 3-2 win over champions Liverpool, are 13th in the Premier League standings on 30 points. They travel to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

($1 = 0.8354 euros)