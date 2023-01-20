Logo
Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso winger Ouattara
Bournemouth sign Burkina Faso winger Ouattara

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - November 6, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with Lorient's Dango Ouattara REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

20 Jan 2023 07:18AM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 07:30AM)
Bournemouth have signed Burkinabe forward Dango Ouattara from Lorient on a five-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old winger made 18 league appearances, scored six goals and provided six assists with the Ligue 1 side this season.

"We are pleased to secure the services of Dango, a promising and sought-after player with a great deal of potential," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"We have been monitoring him for a period of time and he fits the profile of the young, ambitious, hungry and hard-working player this club is looking to recruit.

Bournemouth are 17th in the Premier League and host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

