Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bournemouth sign Kluivert from Roma
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bournemouth sign Kluivert from Roma

Bournemouth sign Kluivert from Roma

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Valencia's Justin Kluivert in action with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

24 Jun 2023 04:20AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2023 04:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bournemouth have signed Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Serie A side AS Roma on a long-term contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday (Jun 24).

Kluivert, son of ex-Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, has joined for a reported 9.6 million pounds (US$12.21 million).

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at LaLiga outfit Valencia, where he scored eight goals in 29 games.

"We are delighted to have made Justin our first signing ahead of the new season," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"He was coveted by a number of clubs across Europe and his arrival is a sign of his ambition, which is matched by ours.

"Justin is an exciting and versatile attacking player who has an eye for goal. He is pacey, direct and boasts a high level of technical ability."

Kluivert, who has two caps, also had loan spells with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Ligue 1 team Nice.

Bournemouth added that the forward is expected to join them for the start of pre-season early next month before the squad travel to Marbella for a pre-season training camp.

Bournemouth face Maccabi Tel Aviv in Marbella on Jul 16 before hosting Atalanta two weeks later and Lorient on Aug 5.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.