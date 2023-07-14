Logo
Sport

Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon
Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

Bournemouth sign midfielder Faivre from Lyon

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v RC Lens - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - May 21, 2023 FC Lorient's Romain Faivre reacts REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/file photo

14 Jul 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 04:52AM)
Bournemouth have signed French midfielder Romain Faivre from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, both clubs said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old had signed a long-term deal, Premier League Bournemouth said, and would remain in the French top flight in the 2023-24 season on loan at Lorient, where he played in the second half of the last campaign.

Lyon transferred Faivre for €15 million (US$16.83 million), to which 10 per cent of the capital gain could be added in the event of the player's future sale, the French club said.

Faivre, who turns 25 on Friday, joined Lyon in January 2022 from Brest following three years at AS Monaco, where he mainly played for the reserve team.

Source: Reuters

