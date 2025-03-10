Logo
Sport

Bournemouth squander two-goal lead to draw at Tottenham
Bournemouth squander two-goal lead to draw at Tottenham

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou with players after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 9, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison clashes with AFC Bournemouth's James Hill and Dean Huijsen REUTERS/David Klein
10 Mar 2025 12:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Europe-chasing Bournemouth were left kicking themselves as they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League after outplaying their hosts on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's side were deservedly two goals up and set to boost their top-four hopes after Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson netted either side of halftime.

Pape Matar Sarr threw Tottenham a lifeline with a speculative cross that looped over Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa and Kepa brought down substitute Son Heung-min in the area with the South Korean converting the resulting penalty.

Bournemouth, for whom Justin Kluivert had a goal disallowed and hit the post, moved up a place to eighth spot with 44 points as Tottenham stayed 13th with 34.

Source: Reuters
