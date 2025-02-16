Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ouattara, Christie and Tavernier on target as Bournemouth sink Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ouattara, Christie and Tavernier on target as Bournemouth sink Southampton

Ouattara, Christie and Tavernier on target as Bournemouth sink Southampton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v AFC Bournemouth - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 15, 2025 Southampton's Jan Bednarek in action with AFC Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

16 Feb 2025 01:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier were all on the scoresheet as Bournemouth comfortably beat struggling Southampton 3-1 at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors hit Southampton with two rapid-fire goals, with Ouattara opening the scoring in the 14th minute with a glancing header and two minutes later Christie doubled their lead.

Kamaldeen Sulemana pulled one back for Southampton in the 72nd minute as the Ghanaian forward buried the ball into the bottom corner, but substitute Tavernier netted in the 83rd to seal all three points for Bournemouth.

Southampton remain bottom with nine points from 25 matches, while Bournemouth moved up to fifth with 43 points.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement