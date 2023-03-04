Logo
Bournemouth's Billing scores 9.11 seconds after kickoff at Arsenal
Bournemouth's Billing scores 9.11 seconds after kickoff at Arsenal

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2023 Arsenal's Fabio Vieira in action with AFC Bournemouth's Dango Outtara Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2023 Arsenal's Thomas Partey in action with AFC Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Dango Outtara, Chris Mepham and Joe Rothwell in action with Arsenal's Fabio Vieira Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2023 Arsenal's William Saliba in action with AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 4, 2023 Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu in action with AFC Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura REUTERS/David Klein
04 Mar 2023 11:37PM (Updated: 04 Mar 2023 11:37PM)
LONDON : Bournemouth's Philip Billing scored one of the quickest goals ever in the Premier League to put his side in front at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Relegation battlers Bournemouth launched an audacious raid down the right straight from the kickoff and the ball was played across for Billing to side-foot into the net.

Opta, the Premier League's match data partner, timed the goal at 9.11 seconds which makes it the second-quickest in the Premier League era.

The quickest goal ever scored in the Premier League was Shane Long's effort 7.69 seconds after kickoff for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

Source: Reuters

