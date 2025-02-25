Bournemouth's Jebbison switches international commitment to Canada from England

Daniel Jebbison of Premier League side Bournemouth has decided to switch his international commitment to Canada from England and on Monday the forward was listed on Canada's preliminary squad for the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League Finals.

The Canadian-born Jebbison, who is eligible to represent England and Jamaica through his parents, spent years as an England youth international and went to the Under-20 World Cup with the Three Lions in 2023.

Canada Soccer told Reuters the 21-year-old Jebbison cannot officially play for Canada until his "Change of Association" has been approved by FIFA.

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Canada Soccer expects Jebbison's one-time transfer to be completed before naming a final 23-man roster and potentially even this week.

In 2021, the then 17-year-old Sheffield United striker became the youngest player to score in his first Premier League start in a 1-0 win over Everton.

Jebbison has not scored in eight Premier League appearances off the bench for Bournemouth this season but does have two goals in two FA Cup appearances.