Bowen sets record as strugglers West Ham beat Sunderland 3-1

LONDON, Jan 24 : West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen wrote himself into the club's history books while inspiring a rampant first-half display as they secured a vital 3-1 home victory over Sunderland on Saturday to inch closer to the Premier League safety zone.

West Ham are 18th with 20 points from 23 games, two behind Nottingham Forest, who travel to Brentford on Sunday. Sunderland are ninth on 33 points, three points off the top four.

The hosts took the lead at London Stadium in the 14th minute when Bowen's lofted cross into Sunderland's penalty area was headed home by Crysencio Summerville.

Bowen doubled West Ham's advantage after calmly converting a spot kick following Trai Hume's foul on Ollie Scarles, with Mateus Fernandes adding a third on the stroke of halftime with a brilliant strike from long range.

With his assist for the opener, Bowen overtook Michail Antonio for most goal involvements (103) for West Ham in the Premier League, with the England international having recorded 63 goals and 40 assists for the East London club.

Sunderland netted a consolation goal in the 66th minute as the West Ham defence momentarily went to sleep and Brian Brobbey was able to get on the end of a first-time cross from Nordi Mukiele and direct his header into the net.