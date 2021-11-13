Singapore guaranteed gold at IBF Super World Championships after bowlers Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng make finals

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Cherie Tan and Shayna Ng both qualified for the finals of the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships on Friday (Nov 12).

Ng and Tan’s semi-final wins guarantee Singapore a gold medal in the tournament, which is being held in Dubai.

Ng and Tan sealed their spots after their wins over Canada’s Sarah Klassen (246-193) and Guatemala’s Sofia Rodriguez (216-203) in the semi-finals at the Dubai International Bowling Centre.

The semi-finals on Friday were in a one-game format.

Tan and Ng will face off in the finals that are slated to be held at 8.30pm on Friday local time.

Earlier in the week, Tan, Ng, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim guaranteed Singapore at least a bronze medal in the women’s trios event after they qualified for the semi-finals of the women's trios event on Thursday.

They will face South Korea in the semi-finals on Sunday.