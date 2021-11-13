Shayna Ng wins gold at IBF Super World Championships, Cherie Tan finishes second

SINGAPORE: Shayna Ng won the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships on Friday (Nov 12) after defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

The two-game final at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai saw Ng taking the first game 234-215, while Tan clinched the second 226-206. The final was then decided in a ninth and tenth frame roll-off, which Ng won.

Earlier in the day, Ng and Tan sealed their spots in the final after their wins over Canada’s Sarah Klassen (246-193) and Guatemala’s Sofia Rodriguez (216-203) in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals on Friday were held in a one-game format.

Tan, Ng, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim have also guaranteed Singapore at least a bronze medal in the women’s trios event. On Thursday, they went through to the final four of the event.

They face South Korea in the semi-finals on Sunday.