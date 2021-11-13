Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Shayna Ng wins gold at IBF Super World Championships, Cherie Tan finishes second
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Shayna Ng wins gold at IBF Super World Championships, Cherie Tan finishes second

Shayna Ng wins gold at IBF Super World Championships, Cherie Tan finishes second

Shayna Ng (left) and Cherie Tan pose for a photograph after the IBF Super World C’ships women's singles event. (Photo: Singapore Bowling Federation)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
13 Nov 2021 10:40AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2021 10:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Shayna Ng won the women's singles event at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships on Friday (Nov 12) after defeating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

The two-game final at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai saw Ng taking the first game 234-215, while Tan clinched the second 226-206. The final was then decided in a ninth and tenth frame roll-off, which Ng won.

Earlier in the day, Ng and Tan sealed their spots in the final after their wins over Canada’s Sarah Klassen (246-193) and Guatemala’s Sofia Rodriguez (216-203) in the semi-finals.

The semi-finals on Friday were held in a one-game format.

Tan, Ng, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim have also guaranteed Singapore at least a bronze medal in the women’s trios event. On Thursday, they went through to the final four of the event.

They face South Korea in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Source: CNA/mt(ac)

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us