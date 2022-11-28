Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxer Alvarez fumes at Messi celebration video after beating Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxer Alvarez fumes at Messi celebration video after beating Mexico

Boxer Alvarez fumes at Messi celebration video after beating Mexico
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Argentina v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Boxer Alvarez fumes at Messi celebration video after beating Mexico
FILE PHOTO: Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez practices with a punching bag while training for his upcoming trilogy fight with longtime ring rival Gennady Golovkin, in San Diego, California, U.S. August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Kristian Carreon
28 Nov 2022 08:09PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 08:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez issued a thinly-veiled threat to Lionel Messi on Monday after he took offence at a dressing-room video appearing to show the Argentine forward nudge away a Mexican jersey with his foot after their World Cup win over "El Tri".

"Have you seen Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?" Alvarez wrote on Monday on his Twitter account, which has 2.2 million followers.

"He should ask to God that I don't find him!" Alvarez added in another Tweet accompanied by two fist emojis, an enraged red face and a flame.

The Argentina team did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Alvarez's statement.

Messi, who at 35 is playing in his fifth World Cup, scored in Argentina's 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday as the South American giants got back on track after suffering a shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game.

Mexico must win their final Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to have any chance of reaching the last 16. Argentina must beat Poland to be sure of a place in the knockout stages, though a draw would be enough if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also draw.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.