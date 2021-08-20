Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing: Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing: Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Boxing: Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas

Middleweight boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez of Mexico attends a news conference to promote his upcoming fight against Daniel Jacobs of the US. (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

20 Aug 2021 07:09AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 07:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez confirmed that he will face Caleb "Sweethands" Plant for the undisputed super middleweight title on Nov 6 in Las Vegas.

Mexican Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) holds three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while American Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) owns the fourth, the IBF.

"This Nov 6th we'll put Mexican boxing on top," Alvarez wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"Going for the missing belt!"

Both boxers dominated in their opponents in their most recent fights.

Alvarez claimed his third title when Billy Joe Saunders' corner threw in the towel in the eighth round of their May bout.

Plant successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax in January.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us