Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing-Britain's Joshua signs broadcast deal with DAZN
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing-Britain's Joshua signs broadcast deal with DAZN

Boxing-Britain's Joshua signs broadcast deal with DAZN

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Anthony Joshua after his fight against Oleksandr Usyk Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

14 Jun 2022 01:31PM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has signed a broadcast deal with DAZN under which his future fights will be shown on the sports streaming service.

Financial terms of the deal, which also makes Joshua a shareholder in DAZN as well as a special advisor to the company, were not made available.

Joshua had been signed to British broadcaster Sky Sports since his professional debut in 2013.

The 32-year-old's last bout under the Sky Sports deal was his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year, which saw the Ukrainian seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

A rematch is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in August, with a formal announcement expected this week.

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster," Joshua said in a statement on Monday.

"Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division."

DAZN struck a five-year global deal with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable in June last year.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us