Boxing-Britain's Joshua signs broadcast deal with DAZN

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua has signed a broadcast deal with DAZN under which his future fights will be shown on the sports streaming service.

Financial terms of the deal, which also makes Joshua a shareholder in DAZN as well as a special advisor to the company, were not made available.

Joshua had been signed to British broadcaster Sky Sports since his professional debut in 2013.

The 32-year-old's last bout under the Sky Sports deal was his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September last year, which saw the Ukrainian seize the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

A rematch is set to take place in Saudi Arabia in August, with a formal announcement expected this week.

"I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster," Joshua said in a statement on Monday.

"Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division."

DAZN struck a five-year global deal with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable in June last year.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)