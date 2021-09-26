Logo
Boxing-Castillo taken to hospital after brutal knockout
Boxing - Callum Smith v Lenin Castillo - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Callum Smith in action against Lenin Castillo
Boxing - Callum Smith v Lenin Castillo - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Callum Smith during his fight against Lenin Castillo
Boxing - Callum Smith v Lenin Castillo - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Callum Smith in action against Lenin Castillo
26 Sep 2021 03:54AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2021 03:51AM)
LONDON : Dominican Republic light-heavyweight Lenin Castillo was taken to hospital after a brutal second-round knockdown by Briton Callum Smith at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The international light-heavyweight contest, ended suddenly as Castillo hit the canvas after a powerful punch to the head.

Castillo received immediate attention from several medical staff in the ring, before being taken away on a stretcher.

Fight promoter Eddie Hearn took to Twitter to say that Castillo was "responsive and on his way to hospital".

The bout was on the undercard for the world heavyweight showdown between Britain's IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion Anthony Joshua and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

