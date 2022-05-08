Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing - Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing - Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title

Boxing - Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Monte-Carlo Boxing Bonanza - Salle Medecin of the Casino de Monte-Carlo - Monaco - November 4, 2017 Dmitry Bivol celebrates victory REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Boxing - Disciplined Bivol stuns Alvarez to retain world title
FILE PHOTO: May 8, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boxer Canelo Alvarez walks through the stadium and the fans before the fight against Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
08 May 2022 01:31PM (Updated: 08 May 2022 01:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Canelo Alvarez suffered a surprise defeat on Saturday as Russia's Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title with a win by unanimous decision at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour at the end of 12 rounds as the Mexican was handed only the second loss of his career, nine years after he was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in November 2013.

Bivol silenced the sell-out crowd to take his record to 20 wins from 20 fights while Alvarez, widely considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world before the bout, slips to 57-2-2.

"I'm glad I proved myself today, I'm the best in my division and I keep this belt," said Bivol. "He's a great champion, I respect him and all his team.

"If you don't believe in yourself what do you do? You achieve nothing. I believe and my team believed in me.

"I felt his power. You can see on my arm, he beat my arm up but not my head. That's better."

Alvarez, the overwhelming pre-fight favourite, was rarely able to find a way through Bivol's defensive guard as the 31-year-old put on a disciplined display.

The Russian regularly used his jab to keep Alvarez on his heels, unloading flurries of punches to redden the smaller man's face and convince the judges to award him the fight.

Alvarez had previously won at lightheavy weight, defeating Sergey Kovalev by knockout to win the World Boxing Organization version of the title in Nov. 2019, but Bivol proved too good to succumb.

"You have to accept it, its boxing," Alvarez said of the loss. "He's a great champion. Sometimes in boxing you win and lose and I'm not giving excuses. I lost today and he won."

Alvarez stressed he wanted the pair to fight again.

"Yeah, of course I do," he said when asked about a rematch. "This doesn't end like this."

Bivol, too, is keen to face off once more.

"Let's talk about a rematch," he said. "I wanted this fight because I wanted to get the opportunity and I appreciate this opportunity.

"I'm ready for a rematch, I just want to be treated as the champion now."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us