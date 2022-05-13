Logo
Boxing-Former light-welter world champion Amir Khan announces retirement
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Luis Collazo v Amir Khan WBA International Welterweight Title - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, United States of America - 3/5/14 Amir Khan celebrates winning the fight with the title belts Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge

13 May 2022 07:32PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 08:00PM)
LONDON : Britain's former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing on Friday after defeat to compatriot Kell Brook in February.

Khan, Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old, won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

He bows out with a record of 34 wins from 40 fights, with six defeats.

His latest was a sixth round stoppage against long-term rival Brook, who retired last week, in Manchester.

"It’s time to hang up my gloves," the 35-year-old, who turned professional in 2005, said on Twitter.

"I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

Source: Reuters

