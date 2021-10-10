Logo
Boxing-Fury defeats Wilder with 11th round knockout to retain WBC belt
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury in action against Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury celebrates after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder - WBC Heavyweight Title - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - October 9, 2021 Tyson Fury celebrates with his wife Paris after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10 Oct 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 10 Oct 2021 12:57PM)
Tyson Fury won a slugfest with Deontay Wilder with an 11th round knockout to retain his WBC heavyweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Fury knocked Wilder down in the third round but the American responded in the fourth, sending the Briton to the canvas twice thanks to his powerful right hand.

But Fury ultimately overwhelmed Wilder to remain undefeated.

With the win, Fury (31-0-1) has now taken two of the three meetings between the rivals.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

