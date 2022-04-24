Logo
Boxing-Fury retains WBC heavyweight crown with technical knockout of Whyte
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2022 Tyson Fury celebrates winning his fight against Dillian Whyte Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte - WBC World Heavyweight Title - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 23, 2022 Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte during their fight Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
24 Apr 2022 05:58AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 05:58AM)
LONDON : Tyson Fury scored a stunning technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte, landing a right uppercut to deck the challenger in the sixth round and retain the WBC heavyweight world championship at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Fury, possessing a considerable height and reach advantage, fought most of the fight on the outside, controlling the distance with his jab and punishing Whyte with lead hooks as the challenger tried to close the distance.

The bout turned into an ill-tempered affair with both fighters throwing shots on the break and a cut opening up over Whyte's right eye after a clash of heads.

Fury, who said prior to the bout that it would be his last, brought the fight to a stunning close with a blistering right uppercut out of nowhere to send Whyte crashing to the canvas, and though he got back to his feet, referee Mark Lyson waved the fight off.

Source: Reuters

