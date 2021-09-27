Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India
Logo

Sport

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

COVID-19 vaccine Afghanistan court Malaysia In Focus New Zealand climate change China India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren

Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren
Boxing - WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Titles - Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - September 25, 2021 Anthony Joshua in action against Oleksandr Usyk Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Boxing-Fury v Joshua bout unlikely to happen, says promoter Warren
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Tyson Fury during his fight with Deontay Wilder REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo
27 Sep 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 12:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Anthony Joshua's stunning defeat to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk means there is unlikely to be a world heavyweight unification fight between Britons Joshua and Tyson Fury, promoter Frank Warren said.

Joshua was unable to counter the superior boxing skills of Usyk as he suffered his second professional defeat to lose his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend.

"I don't see it happening now," WBC titleholder Fury's promoter Warren told the BBC.

"The unification fight was there, such a big fight. Heartbreaking."

A rematch against Usyk would give Joshua the chance to win back his belts but Warren said the "vulnerable" Londoner would be no match for Fury even if they did fight.

"Usyk is a good fighter, he boxed extremely well. But Joshua is so vulnerable. He's been like that for ages," he added.

"They can talk all they want about rematches... Even if he was to beat Usyk, what is Tyson Fury going to do to Joshua? You would have your house on Tyson beating him."

Fury faces Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas next month after signing a contract to fight the American for a third time.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us