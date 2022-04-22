Logo
Boxing-Fury weighs in heavier than contender Whyte ahead of title clash
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte Weigh-In - BOXPARK Wembley, London, Britain - April 22, 2022 Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Boxing - Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte Weigh-In - BOXPARK Wembley, London, Britain - April 22, 2022 Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte go head to head during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
22 Apr 2022 10:44PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:44PM)
LONDON : WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in 11lbs heavier than challenger Dillian Whyte ahead of their title bout at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Fury, 33, tipped the scales at 264lbs on Friday, 13lbs lighter than he was for his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder in October, while Whyte was at 253 lbs.

"I'm so happy to be back here fighting at Wembley Stadium and you people made it happen - you all made it happen," said Fury, who has an unbeaten record of 31 wins and a draw, with 22 knockouts.

"Big shout out and respect to Dillian Whyte and his team, they're proper professional men and we're going to give you a real fight. Don't doubt us, we're going to give you a real fight, a real war."

The two Britons exchanged pleasantries and hats during the stare-down, bringing a calming influence to the fight that has often threatened to get ugly between their entourages.

The Jamaican-born Whyte (28-2) last fought in March 2021 against Alexander Povetkin, stopping the Russian in four rounds to avenge a previous loss from August 2020.

Source: Reuters

