Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing-Kambosos to fight Haney for undisputed lightweight title in June
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing-Kambosos to fight Haney for undisputed lightweight title in June

01 Apr 2022 09:07AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 09:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Australian George Kambosos and American Devin Haney will fight for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on June 5, organisers announced on Friday.

Kambosos, who won four of the world lightweight belts with his stunning upset of Teofimo Lopez in New York last November, had insisted he would defend his titles on home soil.

The 28-year-old had been in negotiations to fight Ukrainian Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first defence but those plans were scuppered when the former champion elected to stay at home and help defend his country against the Russian invasion.

"It is good to be back home, five years I've been on the road, five years I've been doing it tough," Kambosos told a news conference at Docklands Stadium.

"There were only two names I ever asked for for this fight, Lomachenko and Devin Haney. Unfortunately, Lomachenko's not available. Beautiful, Devin Haney step up, now we'll take your belt."

Haney (27-0) has held the World Boxing Council title since 2019, successfully defending it four times.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity, I can't wait," the 23-year-old said by video link from the United States.

"It's going to be a hell of a fight and there will finally be a king of the division."

The bout will take place at the 53,000-capacity venue on Sunday afternoon Australian time, allowing it to be broadcast in prime time on June 4 in North America.

Kambosos (20-0) can expect strong backing in the stadium from his fellow Greek-Australians. Melbourne boasts the largest Greek population of any city in the world outside Greece.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us