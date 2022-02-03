Boxing- Taylor, Serrano show mutual respect ahead of historic MSG showdown

Ireland's undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano on Wednesday (Feb 2) said they would let their fists do the talking as the pair voiced mutual respect ahead of their Apr 30 bout.

In their first face-to-face meeting since it was announced they would become the first female fighters to headline a card at New York's Madison Square Garden, they said they were excited to make history.

"I've had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I've been looking forward to for quite some time now," said Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs).

The 35-year-old gold medalist from the 2012 London Olympics will be putting all of her lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in 2019.

"This is history right here. This fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now," she said.

"We are both great champions, she has a great record and she's a great fighter."

Brooklyn-based Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs), whose sister Cindy lost to Taylor by unanimous decision in 2018, already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight world champion, and said she was "honored" to share the ring with Taylor.

"I don't need to talk bad about any of my opponents," she said.

"I do all of my talking inside the ring,"

Serrano, 33, enters the bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez in two separate cards co-starring YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Serrano signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) last year and said she was glad she held out for a fight that promised a bigger payday.

"For 13 years I've been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit ... never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?"