Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing-Taylor triumphs over Serrano in history-making night at MSG
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing-Taylor triumphs over Serrano in history-making night at MSG

Boxing-Taylor triumphs over Serrano in history-making night at MSG

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Katie Taylor & Amanda Serrano Press Conference - London, Britain - February 7, 2022 Katie Taylor during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

01 May 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 01 May 2022 11:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Katie Taylor retained her undisputed lightweight world championship on Saturday, with a split-decision victory over Amanda Serrano on a historic night in Madison Square Garden in front of a raucous sellout crowd.

The Irishwoman, who stretched her unbeaten professional record to 21-0, and Serrano were the first women to headline a fight at the world's most famous arena and put on a show-stopping performance equal to the occasion.

The Olympic gold medallist was left bloodied in the fifth round when Serrano decked her with a powerful overhand right and left hook but had a frenzied crowd on her side and battled through.

Swinging wildly with everything she had in the final rounds, Taylor was egged on with chants of "Katie, Katie, Katie," and the packed stands erupted in utter joy as the fight 140 years in the making went to the Irish sporting legend.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us