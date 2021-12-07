Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons

Boxing-Tommy Fury pulls out of Jake Paul fight over medical reasons

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Queensberry Promotions Press Conference - The Landmark hotel, London, Britain - August 3, 2021 Tommy Fury during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

07 Dec 2021 02:59AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 02:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Monday he has been forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul due to a severe chest infection and a broken rib.

Tommy was due to face Paul on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida. He won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Tommy comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib," the 22-year-old Tommy said in a tweet posted by his promoter Frank Warren.

"I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the New Year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything."

With Tommy pulling out, Paul said he will have a rematch with Woodley. Paul and Woodley's cruiserweight fight in August ended in a split-decision victory for Paul.

"I am giving him (Woodley) US$500,000 extra if he can knock me out," Paul said in a video on Twitter.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us