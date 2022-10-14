Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Boxing: UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Boxing: UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test

Boxing: UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr & Conor Benn Media Workouts - The Now Building, London, Britain - October 5, 2022 Conor Benn during his media workout after the boxing board of control said they would not sanction the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

14 Oct 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 10:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday.

The bout between welterweight Benn and super-middleweight Eubank, set at a catchweight of 157 pounds, was called off on Oct. 6, two days before it was due to be held at London's 02 Arena.

Benn, 26, returned a finding for "trace amounts of a fertility drug" in a random test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), reportedly in August.

He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.