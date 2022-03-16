Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bracewell, Cleaver earn New Zealand call-ups
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bracewell, Cleaver earn New Zealand call-ups

16 Mar 2022 03:32PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Uncapped players Michael Bracewell and Dane Cleaver have been included in New Zealand's squad for white ball matches against the Netherlands, the team said on Wednesday.

All-rounder Bracewell, the nephew of former internationals John and Brendon, joins his cousin Doug, an established New Zealand pace bowler, in the squad after a stellar season for Wellington.

Central Stags wicketkeeper Cleaver has been picked for the one-off T20 international at Napier's McLean Park next week.

The three-match ODI series starts in Hamilton on April 2.

Tom Latham will lead both the T20 and ODI sides, with regular skipper Kane Williamson and a host of first-choice squad members unavailable due to commitments with the Indian Premier League.

The ODI series will also double as veteran batsman Ross Taylor's international swansong.

Squad: Tom Latham (capt), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young

(Reporting by Ian Ransom Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us