Bradl to replace Marquez at Honda for Argentine Grand Prix
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 15, 2020 HCR Honda Racing's Stefan Bradl during practice REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

30 Mar 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 08:07PM)
Honda test rider Stefan Bradl will ride in place of Marc Marquez at the Argentine Grand Prix this weekend as the six-times MotoGP champion continues to recover from double vision, the team announced on Wednesday.

Marquez did not race at the Indonesian Grand Prix after a highside crash in the warm-up session ahead of the season's second race.

The 29-year-old also suffered from double vision at the end of 2021 after a concussion he suffered in a training crash.

"The most important thing is sending my best to Marc and hoping that he recovers quickly. Until then, I will do my best for Honda HRC and the Repsol Honda Team in his place," Bradl said.

"I have already done a few tests this year so I am familiar with the new Honda RC213V but, of course, coming into a MotoGP weekend is a different situation.

"I have some good memories of Argentina. I was fifth there in 2014 and seventh there when I last raced in Termas in 2016."

Marquez won three of the six races held in Argentina between 2014-2019. The last two editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

