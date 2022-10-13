Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball

Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball
FILE PHOTO: Tamp Bay Buccaneer quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a reception for the team with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Brady, Clijsters latest big-name athletes to invest in pickleball
FILE PHOTO: Kim Clijsters of Belgium smiles during a news conference before being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, U.S., July 22, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
13 Oct 2022 12:14AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 12:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Seven-times Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and former tennis world number one Kim Clijsters have become owners of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team, joining NBA's LeBron James and Draymond Green as investors in the rapidly growing sport.

Brady and Clijsters are part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management.

The MLP will expand from 12 teams to 16 next season, with the number of events doubling from three to six and the total prizemoney set to surpass $2 million.

"Of course, I'm excited at the investment opportunity," Belgian Clijsters, who won four singles Grand Slam titles, said on Wednesday.

"But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love... I'm thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and make an impact on the sport."

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a fast-paced paddle sport similar to tennis and badminton, though it is played on a smaller court with a net using a perforated plastic ball.

A Sports and Fitness Industry Association report released in February said it was the fastest-growing sport in the United States with more than 4.8 million participants in the country and growth of almost 40 per cent in the last two years.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.