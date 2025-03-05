Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico

Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz in action before he scores their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 4, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger in action with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez REUTERS/Juan Medina
05 Mar 2025 06:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a second-half winner as the hosts edged out neighbours Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a scrappy first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday after Julian Alvarez had cancelled out Rodrygo's opener.

It was a stuttering capital derby between bitter rivals who at times looked to be playing within themselves, seemingly conserving some energy for what is likely to be a compelling return leg at Atletico's Metropolitano Stadium next week.

Real started on fire when Rodrygo scored a fine opener four minutes after kick-off but Atletico slowly got into the game and Alvarez equalised with a stunning strike in the 32nd minute.

Real got the winner in the 55th through Diaz, who worked his magic to find a tiny pocket of space inside a crowded box and slotted a low, angled strike inside Jan Oblak's far post.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement