'Brand new' Audi keeping ambitions in check ahead of F1 opener

MELBOURNE, March 5 : A quick morning run through Melbourne's parks and tree-lined boulevards is about the only free time Audi team principal Jonathan Wheatley can allow himself as the rebooted Formula One outfit prepares for the Australian Grand Prix.

But even this small luxury has been ripped from his grasp by a logistical issue, with his running gear failing to ship in the right cargo.

Not that Wheatley is all that bothered, given the important things - cars, spare parts and staff - have arrived safely despite the logistical challenges brought by the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Like all F1 teams, Audi is grappling with the biggest overhaul of engine and chassis regulations in decades.

Unlike other teams, they are doing it while in the throes of transition as the outfit formerly known as Sauber.

Powered by Ferrari engines, Sauber finished ninth of 10 teams in the 2025 constructors championship but their tally of 70 points was their best since 2012.

Now, backed by Qatari sovereign wealth and powered by a new Audi-built engine, the team might have been expected to set the bar higher this season.

Wheatley, however, is tempering expectations ahead of the season-opener at Albert Park for what he describes as his "brand new" team.

"I think our ambitions coming into this race are a little different when knitting together a chassis and a powertrain team for the first time," he told Reuters.

"We've launched so many new initiatives over the winter, so much new equipment, so many new things to bed in and get used to.

"The team has to work with each other, build its strength, build its confidence together.

"So I think we're very much internally focused this weekend on trying to achieve the cleanest race that we can."

BREAK WITH THE PAST

Audi have retained the same driver duo of German veteran Nico Hulkenberg and 21-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto but the break with the past is obvious.

Gone is Sauber's glaring green livery, replaced by sleek titanium, black and red for Audi's debut R26 car.

While the car looks sharp, its performance during winter testing underwhelmed, prompting Wheatley to say they were not where they hoped to be.

Two weeks on, the Briton says his team has achieved plenty in the interim but concedes the gap between the big four - McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari - may be greater than last season.

"At the moment, the gap between the front and the back of the grid is quite significant," he said.

"So, you know, points, it's our dream to score points every opportunity. What we mustn't do is if we're in a position to score them, to fail to do so."

A 35-year veteran of Formula One, Wheatley joined Sauber as team principal last year after leaving his sporting director role at Red Bull.

Wheatley won six constructors titles during his near 20-year tenure with the Milton Keynes-based team, who are also racing with their own power unit this season after parting ways with Honda.

He concedes there is some temptation to compare Audi's progress with its package to his former team's, even if their projects are like apples and oranges.

"I think you can't help but do it. But it's not something we're doing internally," he said.

"As I say, internally, we're focusing on our own products, on our own engine, our own powertrain."

There will be more focus externally on Audi, though, as it launches its five-year plan to win an F1 championship.

With modest achievements in F1, Sauber enjoyed little airtime on Netflix's popular "Drive to Survive" series.

Audi might have a little more if things go well this season - or come seriously unstuck.

Wheatley would welcome Netflix exposure for the former scenario.

"That (F1) partnership with Netflix has brought so much fruit, so many new viewers, a whole new demographic of people watching the sport," he said.

"As a team principal of the Audi team, it would be fantastic to have a presence on there."