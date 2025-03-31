Logo
Sport

Brathwaite steps down as West Indies test captain
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 27, 2024 England's Kraigg Brathwaite in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

31 Mar 2025 11:08PM
Kraigg Brathwaite is stepping down as West Indies test captain, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday.

Brathwaite, 32, led West Indies in 39 tests and guided them to their first test victory in Australia for 27 years, a gripping eight-run win in Brisbane in 2024.

"CWI extends its deepest gratitude to Kraigg Brathwaite for his years of service as captain, recognising his dedication to West Indies cricket and his leadership in guiding the test team to significant milestone," CWI said.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, 31, has been named West Indies Twenty20 captain along with his role as one-day international skipper.

Hope takes over from Rovman Powell, who had led the T20 side since 2023.

Source: Reuters
