Brawl during soccer match in Mexico leaves 22 injured

MEXICO CITY : Mexican authorities said at least 22 people have been injured in a brawl on Saturday when soccer fans stormed the field during a top flight match between mid-table Queretaro and last year's Liga MX champions Atlas.

Pictures and videos shared on social media showed people being beaten, kicked and dragged while others had been left lying on the ground, covered in blood, in what appeared to be the seating area of the stadium in the central city of Queretaro.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage, which was also shown by local television channels.

"The violence in the La Corregidora stadium in Queretaro is unacceptable and unfortunate," Liga MX said on its Twitter account. "Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be especially punished."

Liga MX suspended the match after 62 minutes with visitors Atlas leading 1-0.

Civil protection authorities said nine of the 22 injured have been transferred to hospital, with two in serious condition.

(Reporting by Carlos Pacheco; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Christopher Cushing)