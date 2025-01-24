Brazil aiming for more NFL games after successful 2024 venture

NFL and Brazilian officials are in the midst of discussions that are expected to secure a long-term contract to bring more NFL games to Brazil.

The NFL is working on its international games for the 2025 season and Brazil could reportedly land up to two games a year.

Brazil hosted its first NFL game in September with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo tourism president Gustavo Pires told The Athletic that his entity is interested a longer deal, between four to six years.

"In a long-term contract, we can work together with the NFL to make the sport even bigger in Brazil and increase job and income generation with every game," Pires told The Athletic in a written statement.

The NFL game was a big hit in Brazil and displayed that the appetite was high enough for another. The contest generated $61 million in economic impact.

The NFL has announced five international games for the 2025 season and would like to hold eight.

Three of the for-sure games are in London and the others are in Berlin and Madrid. The NFL has staged multiple other games in Germany but this will be the first in Berlin. The game in Madrid will be the first held in Spain.

