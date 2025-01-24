Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil aiming for more NFL games after successful 2024 venture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil aiming for more NFL games after successful 2024 venture

Brazil aiming for more NFL games after successful 2024 venture

Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) breaks up a pass for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the second half at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/ File Photo

24 Jan 2025 07:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NFL and Brazilian officials are in the midst of discussions that are expected to secure a long-term contract to bring more NFL games to Brazil.

The NFL is working on its international games for the 2025 season and Brazil could reportedly land up to two games a year.

Brazil hosted its first NFL game in September with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo tourism president Gustavo Pires told The Athletic that his entity is interested a longer deal, between four to six years.

"In a long-term contract, we can work together with the NFL to make the sport even bigger in Brazil and increase job and income generation with every game," Pires told The Athletic in a written statement.

The NFL game was a big hit in Brazil and displayed that the appetite was high enough for another. The contest generated $61 million in economic impact.

The NFL has announced five international games for the 2025 season and would like to hold eight.

Three of the for-sure games are in London and the others are in Berlin and Madrid. The NFL has staged multiple other games in Germany but this will be the first in Berlin. The game in Madrid will be the first held in Spain.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement