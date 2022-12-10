Brazil and Croatia locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes

AL RAYYAN, Qatar : Brazil and Croatia's World Cup quarter-final went into extra time on Friday, with the two sides locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes.

Through a tense opening half there was nothing to separate the Brazilians and their 2018 runners-up opponents, with both sides enjoying half chances in a free-flowing game, but nothing clear-cut.

Brazil came out after the break playing with the energy that was lacking in the first half, generating several scoring chances, including three from Neymar. However, they could not find a way past Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic who made some decisive saves.