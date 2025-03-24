Brazil coach aims to silence doubters with statement win over Argentina

BRASILIA, Brazil : Brazil can prove their critics wrong by ending their winless run against old foes Argentina, coach Dorival Jr said ahead of the World Cup qualifying clash between the two sides in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Brazil have not beaten the reigning world champions in six years, a run that extends to 16 years for matches hosted in Argentina.

However, after a late 2-1 victory over Colombia on Thursday in which Brazil returned to winning ways after successive draws, Dorival believed Tuesday's showdown could be the ideal situation to prove his side are still a force to be reckoned with.

"We will face the reigning champions of the world and South America, the most successful team in the world in recent years and we will go out there to win, to play our best football and beat them at their ground," Dorival told a press conference on Monday.

"We live in a country that loves to criticise, it’s a shame but that’s what I think. That we love to criticise and rarely get the respect when it deserves. But time puts everyone in their place.

"I understand how football works and I embrace the challenge of being under pressure. I believe in hard work, dedication, respect and seriousness in what we do. I've been in charge of the national team for 15 games. You can put me accountable for my work in due time."

The last time Brazil won in Argentina was in 2009, a 3-1 victory in Santa Fe. Since their 2-0 win in the Copa America semi-final in 2019, Brazil have lost three of their last four games against their bitter rivals, all 1-0.

Dorival has so far failed to earn the trust of Brazil's demanding fans after winning seven of 15 games in charge since taking over in early 2024 after the team spent a year under two caretaker coaches as the Brazilian FA tried and failed to lure Italian Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid.

The win against Colombia lifted Brazil to third in South American qualifying with 21 points, one behind second-placed Ecuador and seven from leaders Argentina.

The top six qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.