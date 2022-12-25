Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

Brazil football legend Pele's family gather at hospital bedside

FILE PHOTO: Legendary Brazilian football player Pele waves to the spectators before the start of under-17 boys' final football match of Subroto Cup tournament at Ambedkar stadium in New Delhi, India, Oct 16, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

25 Dec 2022 03:11PM (Updated: 25 Dec 2022 03:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazilian football legend Pele's family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday (Dec 24), where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November.

Doctors said this week that Pele's cancer had advanced and that he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction. His family said he would remain in a Sao Paulo hospital over Christmas.

Pele has received regular medical treatment since a tumor was removed from his colon in September last year.

"Almost all of them. Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family. The essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram with a picture of their family in the hospital.

Pele's son Edinho, who played in goal for Santos in the 1990s, posted a picture of himself holding his father's hand to Instagram on Saturday, with the caption: "Father ... my strength is yours."

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Brazil football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.