Martinelli to the rescue as Brazil edge Japan 2-1 in last 32

HOUSTON: Brazil survived a World Cup last-32 scare when they fought back to beat Japan 2-1 after Gabriel Martinelli squeezed in a shot at the far post deep in stoppage time on Monday (Jun 29).

Brazil, who will next face Norway or Ivory Coast in New Jersey on Sunday, improved after the break with Japan taking an early lead and shackling the attack of the five-times champions for much of the opening period.

Martinelli’s winner in the 95th minute came at the end of a tense match and was the latest winning goal in normal time of a World Cup knockout game since 1966. Brazil players and staff hugged each other on the pitch after the match as the Japanese players watched on in disbelief.

"I can’t explain how I feel," Martinelli said. "It'll only really sink in a while. Thank God I managed to score the goal today. I’m so happy for the team, who gave it their all. I’m lost for words."

Japan's Kaishu Sano stunned Brazil after 29 minutes when he intercepted Danilo’s misplaced pass before driving toward goal and rifling a shot past goalkeeper Alisson Becker to send the outnumbered Samurai Blue fans into delirium.

Japan put on a first-half defensive masterclass as they sucked up pressure with defenders flying around the pitch, breaking up passes and closing down space any time a Brazilian player had the ball.