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Brazil lose injured Wesley from World Cup squad, call up Ederson
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Brazil lose injured Wesley from World Cup squad, call up Ederson

Brazil lose injured Wesley from World Cup squad, call up Ederson

Soccer Football - World Cup - CONMEBOL Qualifiers - Brazil v Chile - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 4, 2025 Brazil's Wesley Franca in action with Chile's Guillermo Maripan REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

08 Jun 2026 12:54AM
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NEW JERSEY, June 7 : Brazil's search for a reliable right back took another painful twist on Sunday when Wesley was dropped from their World Cup squad after suffering a left thigh muscle injury, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson called up in his place.

The AS Roma defender, the only specialist right back in Carlo Ancelotti's 26-man squad, was injured during Saturday's 2-1 friendly win over Egypt in Cleveland, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Ancelotti must now patch up the flank with versatile centrebacks Danilo and Ibanez as Brazil prepare for their Group C opener against Morocco on Saturday.

"The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

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"The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title."

The CBF said Ederson would join the squad in the United States on Monday.

Five-times champions Brazil face Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Source: Reuters
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