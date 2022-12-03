Logo
Sport

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report
Sport

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Brazil soccer legend Pele has respiratory infection, but remains stable -medical report

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Cameroon v Brazil - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 2, 2022 Brazil fan holds a replica World Cup trophy in front of a banner of former Brazil player Pele inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

03 Dec 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 03 Dec 2022 03:02AM)
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian soccer legend Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection but remains in a stable condition, a medical report showed on Friday (Dec 2).

"The medical team diagnosed a respiratory infection, which is being treated with antibiotics. The response has been adequate, and the patient, who remains in a common room, is stable, with general improvement in health status," said the report from hospital Albert Einstein.

The 82-year old will remain hospitalized for the next few days to continue treatment, his medical staff added.

Pele was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to reevaluate his treatment for cancer after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

On Thursday, the former forward posted a photo on Instagram thanking his supporters for the positive messages he has received/

Source: Reuters

