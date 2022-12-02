Logo
Sport

Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Sport

Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit

Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer great Pele attends a news conference to present the FIFA World Cup global "Trophy Tour" in Paris March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

02 Dec 2022 07:38AM (Updated: 02 Dec 2022 07:39AM)
SAO PAULO : Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received.

The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo in which a picture of his face is projected on a building in Qatar, next to a message which says "Get well soon."

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit," he said in the post. "It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!"

On Tuesday, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to re-evaluate a cancer treatment after he had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

Pele, who has led Brazil to three world cup titles - 1958, 1962 and 1970 - has suffered health issues in recent years, but has remained active in social media.

Last month, he said he hoped to see Brazil's national squad capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

