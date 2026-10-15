Brazilian Camara to replace Ocon at Haas F1 team next season

LONDON, Oct 15 : Brazilian Rafael Camara will race for Haas next season after signing a multi-year deal, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Ferrari Academy driver leads the Formula Two standings with two rounds remaining, after winning the F3 title last year.

He will be the second Brazilian on the starting grid, with Gabriel Bortoleto already racing for Audi.

Camara replaces Frenchman Esteban Ocon, whose departure was announced last month, at the Ferrari-powered team. Britain's Oliver Bearman, who also came through the Ferrari Academy is expected to stay.

The signing dashed the immediate hopes of Australian Jack Doohan, the reserve who had been hoping for a return to a full-time race seat after a split from Renault-owned Alpine last year.

“I’m really excited to sign such a young, amazing talent," said Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu in a statement.

“I don’t need to tell everyone about his achievements in the junior formulas, it’s been very impressive, and in his rookie season in Formula Two, the speed he’s shown in some very difficult moments, like qualifying in Monaco and Montreal - that all goes to show the potential Rafa has.

"He showed when we had him drive in our TPC (Testing of Previous Car) program in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car, he showed us more than just raw speed. Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special."

Camara tested last year's VF-25 car at the Algarve circuit in Portimao in August. He has also tested with Ferrari.

The Brazilian, who leads Red Bull-backed Bulgarian Nikola Tsolov by seven points in the F2 standings, said it was an important step in his career and his focus would now be on preparing himself for the challenge.

"There will be a lot to learn, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, understanding the car and continuing to develop as a driver,” he said.

Haas are seventh of 11 teams ahead of next week's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Bearman has scored 23 of their 30 points.