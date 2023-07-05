Logo
Sport

Brazilian fans attack Corinthians midfielder Luan
Sport

Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores - Second qualifying round - Second Leg - Corinthians v Guarani - Arena de Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil - February 12, 2020 Corinthians' Luan celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

05 Jul 2023 06:15AM
Corinthians midfielder Luan was assaulted by fans in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, the Brazilian club said, describing the incident as a "cowardly" act of aggression.

Local media reported that the 30-year-old player suffered minor injuries after being dragged out of a motel by supporters who urged him to immediately terminate his contract with the club.

Luan joined Corinthians in 2020 and has made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and making five assists. His contract expires at the end of this season.

"Corinthians received with sadness and indignation the information that athlete Luan was assaulted by alleged fans in the early hours of this Tuesday morning," the club said in a statement.

"After another repugnant case of violence, Corinthians regrets the current moment of intolerance that dominates Brazilian soccer. Nothing justifies the cowardly aggression suffered by the athlete."

The club added it is offering all necessary support to the player, who posted an image on his Instagram account showing his blood-stained shorts.

Source: Reuters

