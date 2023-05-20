Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Brazilian idol Pele rests in golden tomb in luxurious mausoleum in Sao Paulo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Brazilian idol Pele rests in golden tomb in luxurious mausoleum in Sao Paulo

Brazilian idol Pele rests in golden tomb in luxurious mausoleum in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele - Santos, Brazil - January 3, 2023 General view of the mausoleum of Brazilian football legend Pele at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Brazilian idol Pele rests in golden tomb in luxurious mausoleum in Sao Paulo
FILE PHOTO: Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele speaks to journalists during an exhibition on the country's past World Cup participations entitled "Brazil, a country, a world" at the Ulysses Guimaraes Convention Center in Brasilia December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo
20 May 2023 06:54AM (Updated: 20 May 2023 07:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The memorial dedicated to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele, is a luxurious mausoleum where the remains of the Brazilian idol rest in a solid gold coffin on the outskirts of Sao Paulo.

The tomb where "O Rei" was buried after his death at 83 from advanced colon cancer is on the first floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica vertical cemetery, considered the highest in the world, located less than a kilometre from the Vila Belmiro stadium of his beloved club Santos.

With a stadium-like setting, images of fans in the stands, synthetic turf on the floor and a small painted sky on the ceiling, the room where the three-time world champion is laid to rest features two life-size golden statues in addition to the gleaming coffin.

The golden tomb is adorned with a cross at the top and two panels on the sides, recreating the 1000th goal and the famous fist-in-the-air celebration he made when scoring at the Maracana stadium in 1969.

In the corners of the memorial hall are the only three jerseys worn by the Brazilian idol, the one from Santos, the Brazilian national team and the New York Cosmos, where he retired in 1977.

The venue is expected to attract visitors from all over the world, turning the city of Santos into a tourist attraction, but at the moment only 60 people a day are allowed in, subject to registration.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Pele Brazil

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.